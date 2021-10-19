Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
October 19 2021 10:45am
06:11

Wab Kinew on ‘Walking In Two Worlds’

Indigenous politician Wab Kinew discusses his new book which delves into life of an Indegenous teen girl titled ‘Walking in Two Worlds’ and offers his insight on Trudeau’s apology in relation to his absence on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Advertisement

Video Home