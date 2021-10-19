The Morning Show October 19 2021 10:45am 06:11 Wab Kinew on ‘Walking In Two Worlds’ Indigenous politician Wab Kinew discusses his new book which delves into life of an Indegenous teen girl titled ‘Walking in Two Worlds’ and offers his insight on Trudeau’s apology in relation to his absence on Truth and Reconciliation Day REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8276959/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8276959/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?