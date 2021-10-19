Global News at 11 Edmonton October 19 2021 1:22am 02:23 Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson Newcomer Anne Stevenson was elected to Edmonton city council Monday night, ousting incumbent Tony Caterina who has served since 2007. Sarah Komadina speaks with Stevenson in the O’day’min ward. Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Tony Caterina loses seat in O-day’min REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8276385/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8276385/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?