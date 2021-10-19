Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 19 2021 1:22am
02:23

Veteran Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina not reelected, ousted by Anne Stevenson

Newcomer Anne Stevenson was elected to Edmonton city council Monday night, ousting incumbent Tony Caterina who has served since 2007. Sarah Komadina speaks with Stevenson in the O’day’min ward.

