Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 19 2021 1:21am
02:27

Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election

There were some upsets in Monday night’s municipal election, when several Edmonton city council incumbents were ousted. Breanna Karstens-Smith breaks down who is in and who is out.

