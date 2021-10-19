Global News at 11 Edmonton October 19 2021 1:21am 02:27 Which Edmonton city councillors kept and lost their seats in the municipal election There were some upsets in Monday night’s municipal election, when several Edmonton city council incumbents were ousted. Breanna Karstens-Smith breaks down who is in and who is out. Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Moe Banga loses seat in Sspomitapi Edmonton election 2021: Incumbent Jon Dziadyk loses seat in tastawiyiniwak REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8276372/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8276372/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?