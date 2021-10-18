Menu

October 18 2021 7:25pm
00:40

Son of Vancouver Canucks’ GM allegedly assaulted outside Yaletown bar

The son of the Canucks GM Jim Benning was allegedly attacked over the weekend in a Yaletown assault.

