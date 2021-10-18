Menu

Crime

Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning’s son allegedly attacked outside restaurant

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 1:44 pm
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning responds to questions during a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. View image in full screen
Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning responds to questions during a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The son of Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning was attacked over the weekend, according to Benning’s daughter.

Danica Benning shared the news on her Instagram story, which has since expired.

She said her brother was getting an Uber for them in front of Banter Room on Mainland Street in Yaletown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

She said four men jumped on her brother and “almost beat him to death.”

Danica said she tried to fight them off but was attacked herself. The suspects ran off when Vancouver police were called.

She added that her brother is now in the hospital.

Vancouver police confirmed an assault happened in the area at that time and a 25-year-old man suffered injuries to his face.

Police did not confirm the identity of the victim.

Jim Benning has two sons but declined to comment on the incident.

