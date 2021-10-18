Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
October 18 2021 6:57pm
04:03

COVID-19: B.C. reports 1, 846 new cases and 26 deaths over weekend

B.C. health officials reported 1,846 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths on Monday, Oct. 18 for three days of data. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more.

Advertisement

Video Home