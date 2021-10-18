Menu

Global News at Noon BC
October 18 2021 4:59pm
00:29

B.C. wildlife organization warns about porch pumpkins and hungry bears

The B.C. Conservation Service is recommending people keep their pumpkins inside until the big night. It turns out the scent of a carved pumpkin could actually attract hungry bears.

