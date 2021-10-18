Global News Morning Saskatoon October 18 2021 11:46am 03:45 October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Screening Program Coordinator Laurie Pearce discusses why it’s important to get a screening for possible early detection. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8273919/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8273919/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?