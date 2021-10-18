Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 18 2021 11:46am
03:45

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Screening Program Coordinator Laurie Pearce discusses why it’s important to get a screening for possible early detection.

Advertisement

Video Home