Politics
October 18 2021 10:23am
03:09

Ontario proposes legislation to require temporary staffing agencies, recruiters to be licenced

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Monday the government would be introducing legislation that would require temporary staffing agencies and recruiters to be licenced, saying the vast majority operate ethically but there are issues with some. He said based on inspections, some were not paying minimum wage, charging illegal hiring fees and “clawing back their pay” and not paying holiday or overtime pay.

