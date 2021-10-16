Menu

Canada
October 16 2021 5:19pm
Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across Kingston, Ont.

Heavy rainstorms overnight and early Saturday morning have resulted in major flooding across parts of the city. Damage to cars and homes have been expressed online.

