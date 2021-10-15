Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Decision Edmonton
October 15 2021 8:34pm
02:11

Edmonton’s mayoral candidates talk COVID-19 safety

Leaders in Edmonton’s city hall have not shied away from taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but will the newly elected council do the same? Sarah Ryan spoke to the front-running mayoral candidates about the issue.

Advertisement

Video Home