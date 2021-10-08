Decision Edmonton October 8 2021 8:23pm 02:02 What’s driving Edmonton voters to the polls? With voter turnout continuing to impress in Edmonton’s 2021 municipal election, Global News takes a look at some of the issues residents might be thinking about as they cast their ballots. Sarah Ryan reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255363/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255363/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?