Decision Edmonton October 7 2021 8:22pm 01:50 Complaint filed after Edmonton school board trustee ballot mistake Some Edmonton voters say there’s been a mix-up when it comes to ballots for the public school board trustee election. Sarah Ryan explains. Problem at the polls: Edmonton voters given incorrect ballots for school board trustee REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252493/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252493/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?