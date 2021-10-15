Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 15 2021 7:48pm 03:40 Marking Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day October 15 is a day for remembrance and reflection. It marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Shallima Maharaj has more on the move to end the silence and the stigma surrounding this immense loss. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270601/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270601/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?