Sports
October 15 2021 6:58pm
02:16

First NHL goal, UFC contract makes October a month to remember for the Malott’s

It’s been a crazy start to October for the Malott family with Jeff scoring his first goal in a Winnipeg Jets uniform, to his older brother Mike officially becoming a UFC fighter.

