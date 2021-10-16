First NHL goal, UFC contract makes October a month to remember for the Malott family

Send this page to someone via email

The first week of October was a wild one for the Malott family, both on the ice and in the octagon.

Jeff Malott scored his first goal in a Winnipeg Jets uniform during his second NHL pre-season game in Vancouver on Oct. 3. He added an assist too as the Jets dropped a 3-2 decision to the Canucks.

Two days later, his brother Michael secured the biggest win of his MMA career.

The elder Malott (29) submitted the previously undefeated Shimon Smotritsky with a guillotine choke just 39 seconds into the first round on Dana White’s Contender Series.

View image in full screen Michael Malott in a Zoom call with Global News. Marek Tkach / Global News

The victory improved his professional MMA record to 7-1-1 and more importantly, earned himself a UFC contract.

“My little sister and my uncle both texted me this and pointed it out, they’re like dude you won that fight in 39 seconds! Jeff’s number is 39, that’s crazy! Like you can’t make this stuff up man, it’s been such a crazy week,” Mike smiled.

Jeff had the night off for his brother’s big fight after suiting up for the Jets in Edmonton and Vancouver in the days leading up to to the 170-pound battle.

“Usually when I watch him fight I try and keep it cool,” he explained.

View image in full screen Jeff Malott chatting with Global News during Manitoba Moose training camp. Marek Tkach / Global News

“I’m freaking out inside but I try and keep it cool until it’s over, and then as soon as he got the finish there it was a pretty electric room for the 15 of us that were all watching together, it was a pretty cool moment.”

Team Alpha Male adds another one to the UFC roster w/ WW prospect @Michael_Malott! [ #DWCS live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/C0JDt8YkKy — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2021

Mike holds seven wins in nine professional fights with all of his victories resulting in first round finishes.

The Hamilton, Ont., native hopes to fill a void when it comes to consistent Canadian success in the UFC.

“It’s been a tough road for Canadians so nobody’s really leading the way right now.”

“We have some good talent but nobody’s quite taken off yet. I think it’s a great opportunity to make a name for myself and make the Canadian fans proud.”

When it comes to making his little brother proud, that was accomplished years ago.

“When you have a conversation with the guy he makes it seem like a science and it really is,” said Jeff.

“He breaks it down like a chess match. He’s so knowledgeable and so detail oriented that he serves as an amazing role model for me in terms of the commitment and passion it takes to be successful in your job.”

Jeff is set to begin the season with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League, while Mike enjoys some time off before searching for his first UFC opponent.

