Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 14 2021 9:05pm
02:39

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum facing public mischief investigation

On September 6, reporter Catherine Urquhart interviewed Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. That interview has become part of an RCMP investigation. Global’s footage was gathered evidence and a non-disclosure agreement was put in place. Global successfully challenged that order and can now report on the nature of the investigation being public mischief. Public mischief is a criminal charge when someone has made false allegations to the police.

Advertisement

Video Home