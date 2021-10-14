Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum facing public mischief investigation
On September 6, reporter Catherine Urquhart interviewed Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. That interview has become part of an RCMP investigation. Global’s footage was gathered evidence and a non-disclosure agreement was put in place. Global successfully challenged that order and can now report on the nature of the investigation being public mischief. Public mischief is a criminal charge when someone has made false allegations to the police.