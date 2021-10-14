Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating possible mischief charge linked to claims made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 7:59 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating possible mischief charge linked to claims made by Doug McCallum' RCMP investigating possible mischief charge linked to claims made by Doug McCallum
Global News can now report police are probing a possible charge of public mischief related to the Surrey mayor's claims about what happened at a Save-On-Foods parking lot on Sept. 4.

The RCMP are investigating a possible criminal charge of public mischief in connection to allegations made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum about an incident in a Save-On-Foods parking lot last month, Global News can now report.

For more than three weeks, Global News had been barred from reporting the information because of a B.C. Supreme Court non-disclosure order, which was recently successfully challenged. That order was tied to a court production order, which was served on Global BC by police on Sept. 21.

The production order revealed the investigation into public mischief and demanded a raw and unedited copy of the interview I did with McCallum on Sept. 6.

During the 20-minute interview, the mayor alleged he had been struck by a car driven by a woman canvassing for signatures for the group Keep the RCMP in Surrey in the parking lot of a Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey on Sept. 4.

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor seeking charges after angry confrontation' Surrey mayor seeking charges after angry confrontation
Surrey mayor seeking charges after angry confrontation – Sep 6, 2021

Read more: Surrey, B.C. mayor says he was ‘assaulted and run over’ at pro-RCMP petition event

“As she pulled out, she clipped my knee and my bottom leg and ran over my foot at the same time and then took off,” McCallum said in the interview.

He added that after he was hit, he did his grocery shopping, then went to Peace Arch Hospital.

“They took some X-rays, they looked at my foot and everything, and they said that the soft tissue was very badly bruised,” he told Global News at the time.

Click to play video: 'Full interview with Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum regarding Sept. 4 incident at Save-On-Foods' Full interview with Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum regarding Sept. 4 incident at Save-On-Foods
Full interview with Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum regarding Sept. 4 incident at Save-On-Foods

That interview is now evidence in the public-mischief case, along with surveillance video from the Save-On-Foods.

The special projects unit of the RCMP’s Major Crime is handling the investigation, and lawyer Richard Fowler has been hired as special prosecutor.

Read more: Special prosecutor hired as RCMP investigate Surrey mayor’s hit-and-run claims

He’ll provide legal advice to investigators as may be necessary, conduct any related charge assessment, and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges are approved.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief involves “making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence.”

The municipality is transitioning from the RCMP to a municipal police force. It was one of McCallum’s election promises in 2018 and has divided the public.

