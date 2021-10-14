Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 14 2021 5:10pm
02:03

Nova Scotia introduces legislation to create ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters protesters

Nova Scotia is introducing legislation to protect health-care providers and patients from protests held outside health-care facilities. Jesse Thomas reports.

Advertisement

Video Home