Global News at Noon BC October 14 2021 4:07pm 03:34 Heavy rain expected in B.C. Friday morning through Sunday Rain is on its way. Meteorologist Mark Madryga has the latest on when the first wave of moisture is expected to hit B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8266634/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8266634/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?