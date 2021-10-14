Global News at 10 Saskatoon October 14 2021 9:46am 01:47 Brandon Wheat Kings edge Saskatoon Blades in OT The Saskatoon Blades fell short in their comeback attempt against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Ryan Flaherty with the highlights. Brandon Wheat Kings edge Saskatoon Blades in OT REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265275/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265275/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?