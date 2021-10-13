Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 13 2021 12:13pm
01:04

2 dead in multi-transport-truck collision in Kingston, police say

Two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, OPP say, while another driver was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Video Home