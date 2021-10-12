Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 12 2021 9:25pm
02:09

Meteorite near miss inside Golden, B.C., home

A woman from Golden, B.C., says she’s still in shock after she was woken up by a meteorite crashing through her ceiling and landing on her bed. Kylie Stanton reports.

