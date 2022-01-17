Menu

Scientists study trajectory of meteorite that landed in B.C. in October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Meteorite near miss inside Golden, B.C., home' Meteorite near miss inside Golden, B.C., home
A woman from Golden, B.C., says she's still in shock after she was woken up by a meteorite crashing through her ceiling and landing on her bed. Kylie Stanton reports – Oct 12, 2021

Scientists studying a meteorite that landed next to a British Columbia woman’s head last year say it was diverted to that path about 470 million years ago.

The small meteorite broke through a woman’s ceiling in Golden, B.C., in October, landing on her pillow, next to where she had been sleeping moments earlier. Philip McCausland, a lead researcher mapping the meteorite’s journey, says they know the 4.5-billion-year-old rock collided with something about 470 million years ago, breaking into fragments and changing the trajectory of some of the pieces.

Read more: ‘I’ve never been so scared in my life’: Golden, B.C. woman nearly hit by meteorite

McCausland, who’s a adjunct professor at University of Western Ontario in London, says it’s of scientific significance because it will allow scientists to study how material from the asteroid belt arrives on earth.

He says the Canadian team is now working with scientists in Switzerland, the U.K., U.S. and Italy to learn more about the meteorite and its path to Golden.

Most of the meteorite has been returned to Ruth Hamilton, the woman who had the close call and McCausland says it’s up to her to decide what to do with it.

Click to play video: 'B.C. RCMP flooded with calls after bright object spotted in night sky' B.C. RCMP flooded with calls after bright object spotted in night sky
B.C. RCMP flooded with calls after bright object spotted in night sky – Sep 5, 2017
© 2022 The Canadian Press
