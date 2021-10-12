Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 12 2021 9:22pm
02:13

B.C. researcher brings video robots to long-term care homes

A B.C. researcher is bringing video robots to long-term care homes, that allow residents to connect with their families without having to worry about operating the technology. Aaron McArthur reports.

