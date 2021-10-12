Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
October 12 2021 6:46am
06:22

The Forever Dog

We check in with Dartmouth- based pet influencer Rodney Habib and Dr. Karen Shaw Becker to learn more about their new book The Forever Dog. The book features surprising new science to help your dog live younger, healthier, and longer.

Advertisement

Video Home