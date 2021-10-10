Alberta roads October 10 2021 8:01pm 02:20 Wetaskiwin mourns death of 2 high school students killed in collision Two teens were killed and three others injured in a crash Friday night, north of Wetaskiwin in central Alberta. Chris Chacon speaks with community members about the deaths of the Grade 12 students. Wetaskiwin mourns 2 high school students killed in collision: ‘It’s heartbreaking’ 2 students dead, 3 sent to hospital by STARS after crash north of Wetaskiwin REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8257570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8257570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?