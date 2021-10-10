Menu

Alberta roads
October 10 2021 8:01pm
02:20

Wetaskiwin mourns death of 2 high school students killed in collision

Two teens were killed and three others injured in a crash Friday night, north of Wetaskiwin in central Alberta. Chris Chacon speaks with community members about the deaths of the Grade 12 students.

