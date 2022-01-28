New Brunswick man killed in service truck crash in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A man from New Brunswick was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Alberta Thursday night, according to the Eastern Alberta RCMP.

In a release, the RCMP said officers, along with local fire officials and paramedics, responded to a collision involving two service trucks on Chinchaga Forestry Road in Clear Hills County, Alta.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that two service trucks were travelling in opposite directions when they collided, head on, at the crest of a hill on a narrow portion of the roadway,” it said.

“The driver of the northbound truck, a 56-year-old male from Hoyt, NB., was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased will not be released.”

The driver of the southbound truck was not physically injured.

Fog is believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision, the release said.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is conducting an investigation.

The RCMP said an autopsy will be performed at a later date and while the matter remains under investigation, “no further updates are anticipated.”