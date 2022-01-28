Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick man killed in service truck crash in Alberta

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Wetaskiwin mourns death of 2 high school students killed in collision' Wetaskiwin mourns death of 2 high school students killed in collision
Two teens were killed and three others injured in a crash Friday night, north of Wetaskiwin in central Alberta. Chris Chacon speaks with community members about the deaths of the Grade 12 students – Oct 10, 2021

A man from New Brunswick was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Alberta Thursday night, according to the Eastern Alberta RCMP.

In a release, the RCMP said officers, along with local fire officials and paramedics, responded to a collision involving two service trucks on Chinchaga Forestry Road in Clear Hills County, Alta.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that two service trucks were travelling in opposite directions when they collided, head on, at the crest of a hill on a narrow portion of the roadway,” it said.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘This is awful’ — N.B. family continues to search for missing mother

“The driver of the northbound truck, a 56-year-old male from Hoyt, NB., was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased will not be released.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the southbound truck was not physically injured.

Fog is believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision, the release said.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is conducting an investigation.

The RCMP said an autopsy will be performed at a later date and while the matter remains under investigation, “no further updates are anticipated.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta tagFatal Crash tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagClear Hills County tageast alberta rcmp tagnew brunswick man killed in alberta tagnew brunswick man killed in crash tagservice truck tagservice truck crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers