Aria Mcinnis October 9 2021 12:33pm 01:43 Riders’ Justin McInnis will have motivation in the stands on Saturday WATCH: Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Justin McInnis will have an extra set of eyes on him this week as he makes his first start of the season against Calgary. Riders’ Justin McInnis will have motivation in the stands on Saturday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255875/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255875/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?