Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 8 2021 6:23pm 01:52 Early morning fire in east Edmonton guts charity and thrift shop An early morning fire near Argyll Road and 75 Street in Edmonton has destroyed a building used by a charity that helps lesser developed countries. Sarah Komadina has the details. Fire guts charity, thrift shop in east Edmonton industrial area Friday morning REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255070/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255070/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?