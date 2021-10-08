Fire guts charity, thrift shop in east Edmonton industrial area Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Several bays of a commercial building in an industrial area on the east side of Edmonton were consumed by fire early Friday, gutting a charity and its thrift store.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:18 a.m. to the Second Chance Thrift Shop on 77 Street and Coronet Road and arrived at the scene six minutes later.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building near the major intersection of 75 Street and Argyll Road.

The flames quickly spread from the thift store to the Emmanuel Foundation a non-profit organization next door.

View image in full screen Edmonton firefighters fighting a blaze at a thift shop and non-profit organization near 77 Street and Coronet Road on Friday, October 8, 2021. Global News

The charity exists to serve the poor in tangible ways, according to its website, by sending shipping containers of goods to developing countries, building playgrounds, putting together ready-to-cook meal kits and raising funds for all those efforts through the thrift shop’s sales.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm status, with nine firefighting units responding to the Davies Industrial area.

1:00 Aerial view of large charity thrift store fire in east Edmonton Aerial view of large charity thrift store fire in east Edmonton

No one was inside the buildings and no one needed to be evacuated, the city said.

As of just before 7 a.m., the fire was still burning.

— More to come