Fire

Fire guts charity, thrift shop in east Edmonton industrial area Friday morning

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 9:09 am
Click to play video: 'Fire consumes charity and its thrift shop in east Edmonton' Fire consumes charity and its thrift shop in east Edmonton
The Emmanuel Foundation non-profit organization and its Second Chance Thrift Shop near 75 Street and Argyll Road were gutted by fire early Friday morning in east Edmonton.

Several bays of a commercial building in an industrial area on the east side of Edmonton were consumed by fire early Friday, gutting a charity and its thrift store.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:18 a.m. to the Second Chance Thrift Shop on 77 Street and Coronet Road and arrived at the scene six minutes later.

Read more: Suspected arson the leading cause of fires in Alberta Avenue: Edmonton Fire Rescue Services

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building near the major intersection of 75 Street and Argyll Road.

The flames quickly spread from the thift store to the Emmanuel Foundation a non-profit organization next door.

Edmonton firefighters fighting a blaze at a thift shop and non-profit organization near 77 Street and Coronet Road on Friday, October 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters fighting a blaze at a thift shop and non-profit organization near 77 Street and Coronet Road on Friday, October 8, 2021. Global News

The charity exists to serve the poor in tangible ways, according to its website, by sending shipping containers of goods to developing countries, building playgrounds, putting together ready-to-cook meal kits and raising funds for all those efforts through the thrift shop’s sales.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm status, with nine firefighting units responding to the Davies Industrial area.

Click to play video: 'Aerial view of large charity thrift store fire in east Edmonton' Aerial view of large charity thrift store fire in east Edmonton
Aerial view of large charity thrift store fire in east Edmonton

No one was inside the buildings and no one needed to be evacuated, the city said.

As of just before 7 a.m., the fire was still burning.

— More to come

