Fire
October 8 2021 9:21am
01:29

Fire consumes charity and its thrift shop in east Edmonton

The Emmanuel Foundation non-profit organization and its Second Chance Thrift Shop near 75 Street and Argyll Road were gutted by fire early Friday morning in east Edmonton.

