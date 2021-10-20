Fire damage to Edmonton’s Second Chance Thrift Shop estimated at $9M

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the damage done to the Second Chance Thrift Shop is in the millions as the investigation comes to a close.

On Oct. 8, fire crews responded to numerous 911 calls around 5:18 a.m. for large amounts of smoke and flames seen in the area of 77 Street and Coronet Road.

EFRS quickly upgraded the call to a two-alarm fire with additional crews to help put out the blaze.

The fire was under control roughly two hours later and firefighters remained on the scene throughout the day to monitor hot spots.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire started from an electrical short within an engine compartment from a vehicle that was parked inside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Damages are estimated at $9 million with $4 million due to structural damage and the other $5 million due to loss of content.