Christmas Cheer Board
October 6 2021 10:41pm
Longtime Christmas Cheer Board head dies after long illness

The longtime face of a popular Winnipeg Christmas charity has died. Former Christmas Cheer Board executive director Kai Madsen died Tuesday night after a long illness.

