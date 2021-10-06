Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 6 2021 7:52pm
01:55

Winter could be expensive for consumers as oil and gas prices soar

It’s going to be an expensive winter for many people as oil and natural gas prices soar. As Sarah Komadina explains, heating your home and filling your gas tank will hit wallets hard.

