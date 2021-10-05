Menu

Economy
October 5 2021 8:32pm
01:53

Is Alberta on verge of another oil and gas boom?

Analysts believe Alberta is on the verge of another big oil and natural gas boom. Prices are surging and they’re not only expected to bring more jobs, but a big boost to Alberta’s bottom line. Tom Vernon explains.

