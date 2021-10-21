Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Precision Drilling Q3 revenue up more than 50% from year ago as drilling ramps up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 8:24 am
Click to play video: 'Is Alberta on verge of another oil and gas boom?' Is Alberta on verge of another oil and gas boom?
Analysts believe Alberta is on the verge of another big oil and natural gas boom. Prices are surging and they're not only expected to bring more jobs, but a big boost to Alberta's bottom line. Tom Vernon explains – Oct 5, 2021

Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $38 million in its latest quarter as drilling ramped up and revenue rose more than 50 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Calgary-based company says the loss amounted to $2.86 per diluted share for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $28.5 million or $2.08 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Read more: ‘We’ve got open doors’: Texas lures Western Canadian businesses south

Revenue totalled $253.8 million in the company’s third quarter, up from $164.8 million a year earlier.

Precision, which is the largest drilling rig contractor in the country, says on average it had 51 active drilling rigs in Canada in the quarter, up from 18 in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Will Alberta start seeing more future trades workers?' Will Alberta start seeing more future trades workers?
Will Alberta start seeing more future trades workers? – Oct 7, 2021

In the U.S., the company had on average 41 active drilling rigs in the quarter, up from 21 a year earlier, while its international drilling business averaged six rigs, the same as a year ago.

Read more: Precision Drilling posts $75.9M loss in 2nd quarter despite better outlook

In its outlook, Precision says that at current commodity prices it expects higher demand for its services and improved fleet utilization as customers look to maintain and replenish production levels.

“We believe current industry fundamentals are providing the most promising backdrop for our business that we have experienced in almost a decade,” Precision CEO Kevin Neveu said in a statement.

“Strong oil and natural gas prices, a significantly improved Canadian market structure and rapidly declining drilled but uncompleted well inventories all point to higher drilling activity in our core markets.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Strong oil and natural gas prices, a significantly improved Canadian market structure and rapidly declining drilled but uncompleted well inventories all point to higher drilling activity in our core markets."
Story continues below advertisement

“Although we are likely in the early innings, our firm bookings and current customer inquiries indicate substantially stronger demand for our services and improved fleet utilization as this rebound continues.”

Read more: Shortage of rig workers could slow Canadian oilpatch recovery, industry warns

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Oil tagAlberta Oil tagOil and Gas tagAlberta oil and gas tagoil drilling tagPrecision Drilling tagPrecision Drilling Corp. tagAlberta oil drilling tagPrecision Drilling Alberta tagPrecision Drilling finances tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers