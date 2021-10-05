Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
October 5 2021 3:14pm
02:53

Smoke lingers: Oct. 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Smoke situation continues in some regions with temperatures sticking well above seasonable. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Advertisement

Video Home