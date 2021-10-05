Global News Morning BC October 5 2021 12:17pm 02:38 Importance of winter tires Winter is just around the corner, so it’s time to start getting your vehicle ready for unstable conditions. Katelin Owsianki’s latest Traffic Tip is to not forget the importance of winter tires. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244545/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244545/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?