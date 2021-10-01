Edmonton homes October 1 2021 7:08pm 01:46 4 historic homes on University of Alberta campus saved Four historic houses on the University of Alberta campus, known as the “ring houses,” have been saved from demolition. Nicole Stillger explains what’s next for these iconic structures. 4 historic houses on University of Alberta campus saved from demolition REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8237750/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8237750/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?