Edmonton homes
October 1 2021 7:08pm
01:46

4 historic homes on University of Alberta campus saved

Four historic houses on the University of Alberta campus, known as the “ring houses,” have been saved from demolition. Nicole Stillger explains what’s next for these iconic structures.

