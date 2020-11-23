Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 23 2020 8:15pm 01:34 Extravagant Mill Creek Ravine home goes up for auction The infamous Mill Creek Ravine home is up for auction. As Kendra Slugoski explains, the south Edmonton property boasts stunning views, but it is not without controversy. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7480441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?