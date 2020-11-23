Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 23 2020 8:15pm
01:34

Extravagant Mill Creek Ravine home goes up for auction

The infamous Mill Creek Ravine home is up for auction. As Kendra Slugoski explains, the south Edmonton property boasts stunning views, but it is not without controversy.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home