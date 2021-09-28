Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2021 9:47pm
02:10

B.C. government is trying to seize Vancouver penthouse allegedly used as illegal nightclub

The B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture is trying to seize a downtown Vancouver penthouse owned by Mo Movassaghai, which was allegedly being used as an illegal nightclub. Rumina Daya reports.

