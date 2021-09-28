Global News Hour at 6 BC September 28 2021 9:47pm 02:10 B.C. government is trying to seize Vancouver penthouse allegedly used as illegal nightclub The B.C. Director of Civil Forfeiture is trying to seize a downtown Vancouver penthouse owned by Mo Movassaghai, which was allegedly being used as an illegal nightclub. Rumina Daya reports. COVID-19: Province trying to seize Vancouver penthouse allegedly used as nightclub REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?