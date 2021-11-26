Vancouver penthouse party host back in jail after violating court orders, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man who pleaded guilty to violating public health orders after operating a makeshift nightclub inside his penthouse amid COVID-19 restrictions is back behind bars, police said.

Mo Movassaghi, 43, was arrested in January after Vancouver police were called to his penthouse home and found 78 people inside, along with menus, liquor, point-of-sale terminals, and multiple cash tills.

2:02 COVID-19: B.C. judge’s scathing message to penthouse party host COVID-19: B.C. judge’s scathing message to penthouse party host – May 2, 2021

Police issued more than $17,000 in fines and said the suite appeared to be operating as a nightclub and show lounge, complete with a stripper pole.

Story continues below advertisement

He pleaded guilty in April to two counts of violating health orders and unlawfully keeping and selling liquor.

Movassaghi was sentenced to one day in jail after receiving credit for time served pre-sentence of 10 days.

He has also been ordered to pay $5,500 in fines and a $750 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to obey numerous court orders.

Read more: Vancouver penthouse party host sentenced to 1 day in jail for violating health order

Police said Friday that Movassaghi began violating court orders in August by hosting more for-profit penthouse parties, prompting a second investigation.

He was arrested on Wednesday night and later pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to comply with an order of the health officer and one count of selling liquor.

He was sentenced to 29 days in custody, 12 months of probation, and a $10,000 fine.

— with files with Amy Judd