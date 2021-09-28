Global News at 5 Edmonton September 28 2021 2:09pm 01:51 Nurses struggle to work and care for their own families All families have been impacted by COVID-19, but many health-care workers say they are exhausted caring for so many sick patients and it’s taking a toll on their own families. Kendra Slugoski reports. ‘Burnt out and pushed beyond their limits’: nurses struggle to work and care for own families REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8227557/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8227557/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?