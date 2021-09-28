Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5 Edmonton
September 28 2021 2:09pm
01:51

Nurses struggle to work and care for their own families

All families have been impacted by COVID-19, but many health-care workers say they are exhausted caring for so many sick patients and it’s taking a toll on their own families. Kendra Slugoski reports.

Advertisement

Video Home