Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 28 2021 11:10am
03:57

Master Angler Program rewarding variety of catches

The Sask. Wildlife Federation is rewarding anglers who catch a variety of fish. Director of Fisheries James Villeneueve joins Global News Morning with more about the Master Angler Program.

