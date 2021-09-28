Menu

Montreal Community Events
September 28 2021 9:12am
2021 GGaide Conference – September 30

A day of conferences and virtual activities organized by Techaide and the Quebec video game industry to raise funds for Centraide of Greater Montreal, which collects and invests funds locally to fight poverty and social exclusion.

