Global News Morning BC
September 27 2021 10:07am
03:11

The two Michaels are back on Canadian soil

After nearly three years of imprisonment in China — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are back in Canada. Their return comes after a deal was made to free Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was able to fly home on Friday.

