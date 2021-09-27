Global News Morning BC September 27 2021 10:07am 03:11 The two Michaels are back on Canadian soil After nearly three years of imprisonment in China — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are back in Canada. Their return comes after a deal was made to free Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was able to fly home on Friday. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8223665/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8223665/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?