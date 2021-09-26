Menu

September 26 2021 7:02pm
02:31

Everyday Joe: Canada’s 2021 elections

This week on Everyday Joe, comedian Joey Elias gives us his take on the 2021 federal elections, including some ideas on polling, media coverage and improving the voting process.

