Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
canada election
August 17 2021 12:12pm
02:02

West Island candidates hit the ground running as federal election campaign begins

Campaign signs are already up across Montreal, with local candidates wasting no time hitting the campaign trail. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines met some of the new faces looking for a change.

Advertisement

Video Home