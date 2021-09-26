Alberta September 26 2021 11:21am 04:42 Fun ideas for fall excursions in Alberta Alberta has so many naturally beautiful locations to explore. Travel writer Tamara Elliott joins Global News Calgary with some excursion ideas. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8222049/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8222049/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?